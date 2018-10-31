Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $586.43 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,114,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 2.4% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $586,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 51.7% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,245,000 after buying an additional 283,942 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of BMO opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

