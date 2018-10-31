Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 165.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,365 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.87% of Encompass Health worth $143,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,480,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

AMEX EHC opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health Corp has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,258,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

