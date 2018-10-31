Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 165.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,365 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.87% of Encompass Health worth $143,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,480,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
AMEX EHC opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health Corp has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.
In related news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,258,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Encompass Health Profile
Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.
