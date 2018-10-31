AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,871 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

