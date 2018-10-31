Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 173,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $135,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,083,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,294,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,307 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $836,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,477,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $578,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,998,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $365,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,297 shares of company stock worth $9,403,743. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.