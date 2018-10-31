$999.27 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post sales of $999.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $990.80 million to $1.01 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 182.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$21.25” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.32. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $67,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,828 shares in the company, valued at $92,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $13,065,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,480 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 96,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.