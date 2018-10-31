9,700 Shares in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 204,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 166.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 49.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.62. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioSpecifics Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, President Thomas Wegman sold 23,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $1,214,765.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 320,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,276,475.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 57,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $2,205,485.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,384. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

