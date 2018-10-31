650 Shares in Humana Inc (HUM) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 120.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $178,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Humana from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.79.

Humana stock opened at $323.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $341.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,284 shares of company stock worth $13,147,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

