59,038 Shares in Gold Resource Co. (GORO) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.10% of Gold Resource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gold Resource by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Richard M. Irvine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

GORO stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

