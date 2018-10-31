58,445 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 184,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $750,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $37,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

