58.com (WUBA) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $65.59. Approximately 1,356,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,120,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

WUBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Get 58.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.95.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. 58.com had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its stake in 58.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,684,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,611,000 after purchasing an additional 806,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 58.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,467,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,135,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after acquiring an additional 528,249 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.