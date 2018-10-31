4NEW Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN and Exrates. 4NEW has a market cap of $1.46 million and $21,501.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00243169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.34 or 0.09532569 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,064,829 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, BitForex, Hotbit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

