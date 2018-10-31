38,170 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44,176 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,219,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 133,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,940. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

BAH opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

