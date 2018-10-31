$269.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Inc (THRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $269.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.62 million. Gentherm posted sales of $257.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $258.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 2,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,198. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.60. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,242.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 20,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 55.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 59.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 634.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

