2,667 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan acquired 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.02 per share, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $60.72 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $342.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

