26,114 Shares in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (MYD) Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYD opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th.

