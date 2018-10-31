$252.39 Million in Sales Expected for TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) to announce $252.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TerraForm Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.50 million. TerraForm Power posted sales of $153.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TerraForm Power will report full-year sales of $787.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.70 million to $825.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $948.71 million, with estimates ranging from $826.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TerraForm Power.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $179.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TerraForm Power in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on TerraForm Power in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TerraForm Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

TERP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. 31,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TerraForm Power has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in TerraForm Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,748,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TerraForm Power by 11,470.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 896,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TerraForm Power by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,224 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 656,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TerraForm Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TerraForm Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TerraForm Power (TERP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.