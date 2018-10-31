202,947 Shares in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 33.6% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 363,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,859,000 after purchasing an additional 91,390 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 75.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $119,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $323.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

