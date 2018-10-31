$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) will report sales of $2.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Energy Fuels reported sales of $5.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year sales of $38.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $43.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.83 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $97.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million.

UUUU stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

