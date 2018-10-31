1st Tr ENERGY I/SH (FIF) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 1st Tr ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.52% of 1st Tr ENERGY I/SH worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr ENERGY I/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of 1st Tr ENERGY I/SH by 13.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 1st Tr ENERGY I/SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Tr ENERGY I/SH by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Tr ENERGY I/SH by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period.

FIF opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. 1st Tr ENERGY I/SH has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.73%.

1st Tr ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

