1st Source Co. (SRCE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRCE. BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 1st Source presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $82,621.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,908.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 81,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 608,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

