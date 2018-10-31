19,782 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 78.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 482,319 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 99.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 395,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 262.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 666,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 482,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 359,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $785.96 million, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 2.41. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

