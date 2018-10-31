192,990 Shares in AT&T Inc. (T) Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 192,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

