1,786 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $365.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

