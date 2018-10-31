1,440 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on National Beverage from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.86. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $292.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

