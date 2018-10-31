11,927 Shares in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,955,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

Shares of ETG opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.