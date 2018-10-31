$101.13 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report sales of $101.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.52 million and the highest is $109.02 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $164.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $454.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.70 million to $490.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $426.21 million, with estimates ranging from $398.13 million to $461.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 102,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.42. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

