$1.67 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $1.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $470,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 255.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.04 million, with estimates ranging from $3.09 million to $26.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRNA. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 10,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,250. The company has a market capitalization of $803.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $232,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $40,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.