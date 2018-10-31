-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uxin Ltd (UXIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Uxin’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uxin will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Uxin.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

UXIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uxin in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.70 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Uxin in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Uxin in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $23,504,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $10,111,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $21,340,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,170,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UXIN stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Uxin has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

