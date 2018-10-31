-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Exela Technologies’ earnings. Exela Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exela Technologies.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter. Exela Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31,672.80% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XELA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

