-$0.01 EPS Expected for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.11).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 19.79 and a quick ratio of 19.79.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

