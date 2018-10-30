Zynga (ZNGA) Trading Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.62. 28,316,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 11,871,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Specifically, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 437,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,618,091.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,045.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,796. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $4.50 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $4.00 to $4.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $217.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Zynga’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Zynga by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zynga by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,350,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Zynga by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

