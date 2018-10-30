Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Zoe’s Kitchen reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoe’s Kitchen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zoe’s Kitchen.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.

ZOES has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Zoe’s Kitchen to $12.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

ZOES stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 194,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $249.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.20 and a beta of 0.39. Zoe’s Kitchen has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

