Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 28% Lower This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $245,273.00 and approximately $31,879.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,326.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.06616454 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00794686 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00056833 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 168,814,765 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

