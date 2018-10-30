Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Zebra Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 11,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $1,959,067.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,100,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $104,343.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,862,212.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,605 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

