ZCore (ZCR) Market Capitalization Hits $384,039.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, ZCore has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00003006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $384,039.00 and $18,502.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 2,023,320 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

