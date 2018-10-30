ZB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. One ZB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. ZB has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00148885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00242745 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.26 or 0.10051226 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

