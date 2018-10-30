Zacks: Upwork Inc (UPWK) Given $25.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Upwork an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Hayden Brown sold 54,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $756,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Upwork has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.49.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

