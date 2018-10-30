Zacks: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oxford Lane Capital an industry rank of 25 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

