Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Residential Investment (NRZ) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $17.47 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,002,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,833,000 after acquiring an additional 673,770 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 362.1% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 3,096,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,494,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,275,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 184,529 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.