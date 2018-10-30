Zacks Investment Research Lowers HealthStream (HSTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.32 million, a PE ratio of 97.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 4.00%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 45.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.