Zacks Investment Research Lowers EPR Properties (EPR) to Hold

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPR. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

NYSE:EPR traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $69.38. 1,177,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $489,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

