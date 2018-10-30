Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,652,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 619,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 69,125 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

