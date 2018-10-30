Zacks Investment Research Lowers Continental Building Products (CBPX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBPX. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of CBPX opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Continental Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Continental Building Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

