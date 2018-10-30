Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) to Sell

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

BBVA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 3,685,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,937. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $154,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $218,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 521,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,312,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 367,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

