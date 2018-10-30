Zacks: EuroDry Ltd (EDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

