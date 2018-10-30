Zacks: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Commercial Vehicle Group an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.60 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 238.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 986.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

