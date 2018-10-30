Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.30.

RS stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 221,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,961. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In related news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 129,658 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

