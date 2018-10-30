Zacks: Brokerages Expect Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Michaels Companies.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,693,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,781,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 809,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,625,000.

MIK traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 765,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,037. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.