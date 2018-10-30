Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group Inc (MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $438.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $439.86 million. Match Group posted sales of $343.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

In other Match Group news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,610.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 105,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $5,235,137.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,186,115.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,872. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,507,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,288,000 after buying an additional 198,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Match Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 218,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 158,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,106. Match Group has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.