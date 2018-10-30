Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Corp (CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce sales of $53.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $45.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $209.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $210.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $226.76 million, with estimates ranging from $225.40 million to $227.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,742 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

